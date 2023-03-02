The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas north and west of Allen County from Friday morning to Friday evening, saying 3 to 6 inches of heavy, wet snow and winds gusting up to 45 mph are possible.
Travel could be very difficult, especially by midday, the weather service said. It said the hazardous conditions will primarily affect the evening commute in the watch area, which includes DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.
The combination of gusty wind and heavy, wet snow could bring down tree branches, the weather service said. Where the snow falls, it said, snow rates in excess of 1 inch per hour are expected.
In other parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, a flood watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening, the weather service said. It said storm total rainfall amounts of 1.5 inches to 2.25 inches are expected.
Areas included in the watch area are Allen, Adams, Huntington, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the weather service said.