The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening, saying 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
The exact amount and location of snow is uncertain, although the Interstate 69 corridor is favored, the weather service said.
Travel could be very difficult, and the hazardous conditions are likely to affect the morning and evening commutes Wednesday, it said; areas of blowing and drifting snow are likely to cause reduced visibility by Wednesday afternoon.
The weather service encouraged people to monitor the latest forecasts for updates, and said travelers should plan ahead if you are expecting to travel during midweek.