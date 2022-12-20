The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch with blizzard conditions possible from Thursday evening through Saturday morning in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
Snow amounts will vary from a few inches in northwest Ohio to more than 8 inches near Lake Michigan, the weather service said. It said additional snow accumulations are expected near Lake Michigan through Sunday in snow belts favoring west-northwest winds.
The weather said a wintry mix Thursday will change to snow Thursday night. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times from late Thursday night through Friday, it said, and will change to lake-effect snow through Saturday.
West winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, the weather service said.
It said travel could be very difficult, with areas of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dangerous cold is expected Thursday night into Sunday, the weather service said. It said low temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens above zero. Wind chill values could fall to around 20 to 30 below zero at times; the lowest wind chills will be Friday into Saturday.
The weather service encouraged people to watch for the latest forecasts about the situation.