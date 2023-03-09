A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. Friday in Allen County and six other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties, the National Weather Service said today.
The weather service said:
• Three to 6 inches of snow are expected in an area including LaGrange and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio; travel could be very difficult.
• Two to 5 inches of snow are expected in an area including DeKalb and Noble counties in Indiana and Defiance County, Ohio.
• Two to 4 inches of snow are expected in an area including Allen County, Indiana, and Paulding County, Ohio.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, which could affect Friday morning's commute, the weather service said. It urged drivers to slow down and use caution if traveling.