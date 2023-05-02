Witmer Road section closed for month The Journal Gazette May 2, 2023 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Witmer Road between Schwartz and Page roads is closed through June 2 during water-main installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today. A marked detour uses Schwartz, Grabill and Page roads. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne-area restaurants plan Mother's Day brunch, specials FWCS lawsuit blames social media companies for 'mental health crisis' 1 dead following Decatur Road crash Hostage situation ends peacefully in Fort Wayne IU adds forward from Miami Stocks Market Data by TradingView