A Fort Wayne woman is charged with having a controlled substance in her blood when she was involved in a vehicle crash that killed a 67-year-old motorcyclist.
Veronica L. Holloway, 39, was charged last week with having a controlled substance or metabolite in her system, causing death.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court, Holloway had THC, a chemical in marijuana, in her blood when she collided with a motorcycle April 19, 2021 at Indiana 14 and South Noyer Road.
Lawrence James Moran Jr. was riding the motorcycle when a vehicle pulled into his path at the intersection, police said. Moran died at a hospital from blunt force injuries due to the crash.
The coroner's office ruled Moran's death an accident.