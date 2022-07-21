A jury on Thursday found Susan A. Behny, 75, not guilty of murdering her husband.
It took the 12-person panel about six hours to reach the verdict. Behny broke down in tears when they delivered the decision. She held her hand over her mouth as her body convulsed with sobs.
Someone shot her 74-year-old husband, Kenneth Ralph Behny, in the back of the head with a shotgun in the early morning hours of Nov. 8. Susan Behny didn’t call police until about 1 p.m., however.
The prosecution’s case centered on the conflict between the evidence and the story Behny told police, as well as the difficult relationship between the husband and wife. The defense focused on the prosecution’s evidence being primarily circumstantial and raised doubts about whether someone with Behny’s health problems could have carried out a murder.
Tesa Helge, deputy prosecutor, said in her closing argument that there were flaws in the alternative theory that someone else entered the house and shot Kenneth Behny.
If there was an intruder, the person stole nothing, meaning it would’ve been a personal vendetta against the husband, Helge said.
She reminded jurors that police testified they believed Susan Behny wasn’t telling them the truth, that she contradicted herself when explaining things to them and that they felt her behavior didn’t match someone’s who discovered her husband had been shot.
Officers also found a bruise on Behny’s shoulder that witnesses testified is consistent with the recoil from someone using a shotgun incorrectly, Helge said. Behny had previously told police the bruise was caused by her son lifting her.
Although her husband usually woke up at 4:30 a.m., Behny didn’t call police until 1 p.m. when, she had told police, she went to wake him for an appointment, Helge reminded jurors in her closing.
Tom Chaille, deputy prosecutor, said although the house was small, Behny said she never heard the shotgun go off or smelled gunpowder. He also said no evidence – DNA or fingerprints – from anyone else was found in the house.
In the defense’s closing, attorney Tony Churchward questioned whether Behny had the physical strength to carry out the shooting, including lifting a 12-gauge shotgun. Police never found the shotgun, and witnesses said they never saw one in the house.
During the trial, Behny sat in a wheelchair and had tubing in her nose attached to a device to help her breathe.
Chaille in rebuttal reminded jurors that Behny was not in a wheelchair or attached to a tank when the shooting happened. Although she needed help walking, she had upper body strength and a few hours after the shooting to clean things up, Chaille said.
Churchward said it didn’t make sense for Behny to kill her husband because she couldn’t get around without at least a cane and was dependent on her husband to drive, shop and cook.
The defense attorney said there was no motive or DNA and fingerprint evidence showing Behny killed her husband. His $3,000 life insurance policy didn’t even cover funeral expenses.
“What you have is speculation,” Churchward said.
Behny’s family declined to comment on the verdict. Outside the courthouse, they hugged each other and said, “she’s coming home.”