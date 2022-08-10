A Fort Wayne woman was charged Wednesday with attempted murder for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a metal baseball bat, leaving him in need of protective headgear for the rest of his life.
Brittany S. Shears, 28, of the 2100 block of Parnell Avenue, is also charged with felony aggravated battery and felony neglect of a dependent (endangerment) in the July 17 incident. It started with a fight over a child they had together, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson.
During a brief visit before she allegedly hit the man, Shears got into a verbal argument with him, court documents said. She then got angry, jumped on the man and punched him simultaneously on both sides of the head while he held his hands up in defense.
The man’s live-in girlfriend grabbed Shears when she was hitting his head a second time, and the two women got into a physical altercation, the girlfriend told police. The women fought until the man told Shears she had to leave. While Shears was leaving, she told the girlfriend she was dead.
Shortly after that, the man received a text from his juvenile son with Shears asking to hang out. There was soon a pounding on the front door about 1:29 a.m., and the woman saw shadows of people run to the back door and bang there.
She opened the door after she heard the voice of the man’s son. Shears, the son and two other women were there and armed with blunt weapons, court documents said.
Eventually Shears and the man’s girlfriend fought physically until the man came out and told everyone to stop fighting. He and Shears began arguing again, and his son became physical combative with him, hitting him in the head with an unnamed tool, according to court documents.
While the man was holding his head in pain, Shears hit him in the head with the metal bat, and he fell to the ground.
He told police later he knew right away that he needed to go to the hospital. At the hospital, the man had to be intubated because his injuries were life-threatening, court documents said.
A doctor there told police the man had a lacerated artery on the left side of his head, and his condition was critical. The medical team rushed the man to surgery after he was intubated.
The man remained in critical condition until July 22, still intubated and in a medically induced coma, according to court documents. When the man was able to talk to police, he told them that Shears knew he’d been shot in the head before.
He left the hospital July 28 with more than 50 surgical staples to close the laceration from the middle of his forehead to the middle of his neck, according to court documents. He had a hematoma on the left side of his scalp from internal bleeding, and doctors were not able to work with his previous surgical opening into his skull, which became enlarged.
Medical teams were unable to replace the bone where he’d been shot before because of multiple small fragments.
The man was prescribed rehabilitation, and after he completes it, he’ll need a cane or walker to walk and will have to wear protective headgear when he’s mobile.