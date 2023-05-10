Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead.
Officers said they arrived at the 1300 block of Lillie Street about 11:40 p.m. after receiving several calls about gunfire in the area.
They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the rear of a residence near an alley.
When paramedics arrived they pronounced the woman dead, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.
No further information was provided.