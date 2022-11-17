It took a jury a little more than an hour Thursday night to find a Fort Wayne woman guilty of killing her boyfriend with the sharp metal point of a rattail comb while she was seven months pregnant.
Sierra M. Hernandez, 27, faces 45 to 65 years in prison when sentenced for the murder. That court appearance has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Hernandez stabbed her boyfriend Roderick Patterson, 25, about 3:50 a.m. on May 2, 2021, at her Fort Wayne home, according to testimony in the trial that began Tuesday afternoon.
Allen County deputy prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge presented details from what they described as a stormy relationship. The prosecution’s case included a video of Hernandez punching Patterson, evidence of him throwing rocks through her windows and exchanges of threatening texts.
Helge said in opening statements that Hernandez stabbed Patterson with the rattail comb during a passionate fight.
Although Hernandez told police that she was standing beside her car looking for her house key when she heard Patterson scream down the street, then stumble forward holding a stab wound on his chest, the evidence didn’t support that, Helge said.
Hernandez told police she helped Patterson inside and took off his jacket and shirt to apply pressure to the wound.
The coroner’s report said that with the nature of the stab wound, Patterson would’ve had 30 to 60 seconds of consciousness and three to four minutes of life. However, he was heard groaning for about four minutes on tapes made during Hernandez’s call to 911, according to court documents.
Hernandez also raised suspicions when she knew Patterson had been stabbed even though an experienced police detective thought it was a small caliber bullet wound, according to court documents. They later found in her bathroom two metal-ended rattail combs that were presented as possible murder weapons.
Chaille said in his closing argument that the only evidence that supported Hernandez’s version of events is her story, nothing else.
Defense attorney Nikos Nakos said in his closing arguments that the prosecution’s evidence was all circumstantial.
Proof from circumstantial evidence must be so unerringly conclusive “as to exclude every reasonable theory of innocence,” he said.
Nakos had argued that Hernandez at seven months pregnant couldn’t have stabbed Patterson, and there was no evidence on his body of them having a physical fight. Patterson could have been stabbed by someone who gave him a ride to Hernandez’s house, someone who then tried to rob Patterson, the defense attorney said.
Nakos also argued in his closing that Hernandez couldn’t have gripped the comb hard enough to provide the force necessary to stab Patterson because of her 1.5-inch nails, which police photographed. And during testimony, the doctor who did the autopsy couldn’t say with certainty what the murder weapon was – possibly an ice pick or spindle or something else, he told jurors.
The stab wound was 1/8 inch by 1/4 inch wide, but the rattail combs found were not even 1/16th of an inch wide, Nakos argued. And there was no DNA found on the combs.