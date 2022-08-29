A Fort Wayne woman convicted of killing a man who had gone to her house to collect an $80 marijuana debt was sentenced Monday to 70 years in prison.
A jury found Kennisha Jackson, 21, guilty this month of murder and an enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime. She faced up to 85 years in prison for shooting Diquan Meriwether, 19, on Jan. 14, 2020.
Allen Superior Judge David Zent sentenced Jackson to 60 years for murder and 10 years for the gun enhancement, for a total of 70 years.
Jackson argued she shot Meriwether in self-defense. The shooting happened when Meriwether went to Jackson's house on Abbott Street, south of McKee Street, to collect $80 for marijuana. Both sides used security video footage taken from the house to argue the case.
Jackson told police Meriwether arrived and brandished a gun. He dropped it, she picked it up and shot him, a probable cause affidavit alleges.
Defense lawyer Donald Swanson told the jury during this month's trial that when Meriwether forced open the front door, went in and started beating Jackson, the case fell under Indiana's self-defense laws and gave Jackson the right to protect herself in her own home.
Allen County deputy prosecutors Tasha Lee and Kamia Gatakala argued that if it had been self-defense, Jackson and others wouldn't have altered the crime scene afterward.
Officers found red stains on the porch, doorway and in the living room of the home. A bullet hole was also found, but no bullet, no shell case and no pink hoodie Meriwether was seen wearing in the surveillance video.
The video showed Jackson pulling Meriwether into the house by the hood of his sweatshirt, Lee told jurors during the trial.
Three juries were seated before prosecutors obtained a guilty verdict.
In October 2020, a jury was chosen, but the trial postponed when Swanson wanted to introduce evidence the prosecution didn't have time to examine. In August 2021, the judge declared a mistrial when the jurors couldn't reach a verdict.
During this month's trial, two jurors were dismissed because one researched law on the topic and shared the results with another. Jurors are cautioned at the start not to investigate the matter themselves. The two jurors were replaced with alternate jurors who also had been chosen to hear the case.
Swanson said this month he would appeal the verdict.