A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a man was arrested following a three-vehicle crash at East State Boulevard and Hobson Road this morning, Fort Wayne police said.
Police said a black Cadillac was traveling east on State Boulevard shortly after 8 a.m. when it collided with a vehicle traveling south on Hobson. The impact caused the second vehicle to collide with a third vehicle traveling north on Hobson.
The woman who was driving south on Hobson was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. They said the man driving north on Hobson was not injured.
The driver of the Cadillac left the scene on foot, but was later apprehended by police blocks from the crash, police said. They said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
Charges are pending against the Cadillac's driver, who was taken to a hospital for potential treatment and to be tested for drugs and alcohol, police said.
The intersection remained closed this morning following the crash, which remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.