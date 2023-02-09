Results are still pending for an autopsy on a woman who was missing in Bluffton since early January and found this week.
The body of Celeste Cuthbert, 48, was discovered about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the yard of a vacant house in the 400 block of Meadow Lane. It was not clear Thursday whether Cuthbert lived in Bluffton or was visiting.
Bluffton police said the body was hidden from view between a shed and a wooden children’s playhouse in a yard surrounded by a wooden privacy fence.
“Nothing at the scene indicated foul play,” according to the Bluffton Police Department’s news release.
An autopsy was done Wednesday, but Wells County Coroner Hilarie Gaskill said her office has not determined the cause and manner of Cuthbert’s death.
Gaskill is waiting for toxicology results, which could take six to eight weeks, she said.
Cuthbert was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 1, according to a Silver Alert the state released Jan. 4. The alert said she was in extreme danger and might need medical attention but didn’t give specifics about the danger.
Someone contacted police about Cuthbert’s disappearance Jan. 3 and said she was missing from the area around Meadow Lane and West Lancaster Street, the police news release said.
On Jan. 4, Bluffton police received assistance from the Indiana Search and Rescue Association, which used two bloodhounds to search the area. Both dogs led searchers to a nearby pond.
Bluffton police used a drone to search the area the next day, and divers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources searched the pond.
Bluffton police continued searching the Jan. 6 and 7 and asked residents to check their property.