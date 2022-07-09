The woman accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman at her home in 2021 pleaded guilty but mentally ill Friday.
The plea agreement for Valerie Rose Hardiek’s admission sets no sentencing restrictions. The sentence will be argued at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23.
No specifics were given about her mental condition.
Hardiek, now 23, shot Shelby Erin Vonholdt at least four times about 6:45 p.m. June 20, 2021, according to court documents. Vonholdt, who knew Hardiek, was able to call 911 after she’d been shot.
When Fort Wayne police Sgt. Brad Griffin asked Vonholdt who shot her, she told him, “Valerie.”
Earlier that day, when the man who owned the home left for the day, Vonholdt told him that Hardiek was coming over later, the probable cause affidavit says. The two joked about how crazy Hardiek was, according to court documents.
Vonholdt died in the hospital two days later.
Hardiek was arrested in Van Wert County, Ohio, the day before Vonholdt died. A news release from the Van Wert County sheriff’s office said she had been walking around with a gun and trying to read customers’ credit card numbers at an Ohio gas station for about an hour.
Police matched the bullets that killed Vonholdt to the gun in Hardiek’s possession.
Vonholdt’s death was the 22nd of 49 homicides in Allen County last year. The number of murders tied the record set five years earlier in 2016.