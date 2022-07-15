Fort Wayne firefighters used exterior ladders to rescue a woman trapped in a fire on the second floor of a South Harrison Street home this afternoon.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
Firefighters said they were called to the two-story home in the 3500 block of South Harrison shortly before 3 p.m., and entered the house to contain the fire and search for the woman. The fire was controlled within 14 minutes of arrival.
Two dogs were also rescued and turned over to Animal Control, the statement said.