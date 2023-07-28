A 40-year-old woman accused of shaking her infant stepdaughter pleaded guilty to aggravated battery Friday morning.
Denise Wallace was originally charged with battery to a person younger than 14 and neglect of a dependent after doctors found that the 9-month-old had injuries consistent with being shaken, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Roy Sutphin.
Wallace's plea agreement calls for her to be incarcerated for seven years in exchange for pleading guilty to the aggravated charge. Prosecutors will dismiss her two felony charges.
When Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns asked what she did that made her guilty, Wallace said she "put her hands on" a child.
"I allegedly shook her," Wallace said.
"This is the part where we're no longer alleging things. Did you ...," Keirns said before Wallace cut him off with an answer the magistrate found sufficient.
"Yeah, I shook her," Wallace said. "I shook her."
When the 9-month-old arrived at the hospital in March 2022, she had brain bleeds and bruised lungs, court records show. Dr. Tara Holloran, a Riley Children's Health physician specializing in child abuse pediatrics, told Sutphin the injuries were "highly suspicious."
Doctors found the child had an obvious motor impairment three months after the incident, documents show. Her developmental delays included not being able to hold things between her thumb and pointer finger, pull herself up to stand and roll or sit on her own.
Holloran told Sutphin the injuries were indicative of abusive head trauma, records show. The doctor said they were considered life-threatening.
Wallace's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21. At that time, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent may accept or reject the agreement. If Zent rejects the agreement, Wallace's original plea of not guilty will stand.