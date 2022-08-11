A shooting that involved two vehicles and injured a woman on Fort Wayne’s southwest side Thursday might have been connected to a fight at a nearby apartment, police said.
Fort Wayne police were called to a shooting about 1:45 p.m. near Illinois Road and Interstate 69. Officers and paramedics found a woman with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said John Chambers, a police spokesman.
Officers believe the shooting might be related to a disturbance at an apartment in the 1500 block of Fenwick Place, west of Hadley Road and the I-69-Illinois Road intersection. Police were called to the apartment about 1:30 p.m., and officers believe several people there were involved in a fight before police arrived.
Investigators collected evidence at both scenes. They believe the woman was shot by someone inside another vehicle while the two vehicles were traveling east on Illinois Road, Chambers said.
No arrests were announced by early Thursday evening.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the incidents call the city police detective bureau at 260-461-1201.