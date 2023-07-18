A 22-year-old pleaded guilty today to aiding robbery for her role in an August 2022 shooting that left a man unable to walk without assistance for months.
Autumn Hayden of Fort Wayne is accused of driving three men to an apartment she had recently been kicked out of and giving them a key, knowing they intended to steal from the residence. She pleaded guilty to aiding robbery per an agreement that caps her possible sentence at 15 years.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent will have full authority to accept or reject the plea agreement at Hayden's Aug. 28 sentencing hearing. If he accepts the plea deal, Zent will determine what sentence she will receive within the terms of the agreement.
Prosecutors object to Hayden serving her time in community corrections, an alternative to prison, according to Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns, who oversaw the change of plea hearing.
During today's hearing, Hayden told Keirns she drove 21-year-old Jordan Herrera, 22-year-old Brieon Gray and 20-year-old Cortes Morris to the apartment and gave them a key to get in. All three men have been charged in connection to the shooting but Herrera and Gray have also accepted plea agreements.
Morris is scheduled for a three-day trial beginning Aug. 8.