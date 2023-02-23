An Albion woman will spend almost 10 years behind bars for charges related to her 3-month-old infant’s death.
Emily Tudor, 38, accepted a plea deal in December, pleading guilty to four charges of neglect. Tudor was charged with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and three counts of neglect of a dependent, placing the dependent in danger.
She was sentenced Thursday to one 12-year sentence, with three years suspended, and three additional two-year sentences, all of which will be served concurrently.
Charges were filed against Tudor in April 2022 following the July 2021 death of her child. Police believe the child died after Tudor fell asleep on top of the infant.
Shortly after midnight on July 10, 2021, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a medical call at the Quality Inn, 1734 W. Washington Center Road and found Tudor in the hotel room holding the deceased infant.
An employee at the hotel told Det. Ben MacDonald someone contacted her about an unsupervised young child only wearing a diaper running around on the second floor and knocking on doors.
The employee said she called Tudor’s room 10 to 15 times with no answers. She then knocked on the door several times without answer before going inside to find Tudor asleep in bed with two children – the toddler and the 3-month-old.
Tudor did not respond to shouts of “ma’am” and knocking so the employee shook her leg, according to court records. When she rolled over, the employee could see the infant that was partially beneath her.
The employee told police Tudor was disoriented and emotionless when she confirmed one of her children was missing.
It is unknown whether the child was alive at that time, but Tudor, who was homeless at the time, told the police she knew something was not right with the infant. She went back to sleep, however, because she was tired from sleeping in her van for a couple of nights, she said.
Tudor told police she was addicted to methamphetamine but had not used it since the previous morning and was not high around her kids. She also told police she panicked when she woke up and called the child’s father, according to court records.
She added during the police interview that the children’s father was mean to her and said she killed their 3-month-old.
After talking to him, Tudor called her mother who told her to get the infant to a hospital. That’s when Tudor called 911.
Tudor’s phone records show she texted someone just before midnight saying, “She is definitely dead,” according to the probable cause affidavit. The person responded, saying they were coming to get the drugs and paraphernalia Tudor had and told her to call 911.
{span}The Department of Child Services reported Tudor admitted to being on a three-day binge prior to the child’s death, court documents show. Drug screening results from the Department of Child Services showed Tudor was positive for {span}methamphetamine and amphetamine.{/span}{/span}