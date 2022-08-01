A Fort Wayne woman will stand trial again this week in the January 2020 shooting death of a man at her home.
Jury selection began Monday for Kennisha Jackson, 21, who is charged with murder and an enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.
She has argued she acted in self defense when she shot Diqan Meriwether, 19, Jan. 14, 2020. This is the prosecution's third attempt to convicted Jackson. She faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted.
Jurors were chosen Oct. 5, 2020 in Jackson's first trial, but it was postponed after questions arose about evidence. In August 2021, another trial ended in a hung jury and a mistrial was declared.
Charging documents say Meriwether was shot after he went to meet Jackson to collect money at her home at 2827 Abbott St., south of McKee Street. A witness who drove him there told police a gunshot was heard, and Meriwether ran from the home to the car, where he collapsed. He died at a hospital.
Jackson told police Meriwether arrived and brandished a gun. He dropped it, she picked it up and shot him, a probable cause affidavit alleges.
She then asked for a lawyer, the document said, but a witness told investigators Jackson and Meriwether were arguing before the fatal shot was fired. That person said Jackson and Meriwether each had a gun.
Officers found red stains on the porch, doorway and in the living room of the home. A bullet hole was found in the door. But Fort Wayne police officer Al Garriott testified during last year's trial that no bullet, shell casing, projectile or gun was found in the home.