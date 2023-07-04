More people than ever before participated at the Woodhurst Fourth of July Parade Tuesday, one of the event's organizers said.
Linda Shafer, who came up with the idea for the neighborhood parade in 2002, said this year's event had more vehicles and people than it has in the past. The event drew about 50 people and featured a live performance of the National Anthem for the first time.
That's not how the event was when it started, though.
The 21-year-old parade started on Pembroke Lane with a group of about 10 moms getting their kids together for a walk around the block. They dressed in patriotic clothes and adorned strollers and bikes with red, white and blue decorations.
"We went around the block, and then we came back and everybody had an ice cream breakfast," Shafer said.
A lot has changed in the last 21 years, she said. Shafer's 6-year-old, 2-year-old and 6-month-old children that were part of the inaugural parade are now adults. Her adult children continue to participate, including her son who travelled from Richmond, Virginia for the parade.
"It's fun that they're grown now and they still love the parade," Shafer said.
Shafer's daughter, Iris Miller, said she hasn't missed a single parade. This year was the 20th parade because of a COVID-19 sabbatical in 2020.
Miller said the parade is an example of how her "rockstar" mom is the coolest. Though for many it's abnormal, Miller said it's a tradition that feels natural for her.
"It feels like what it's always been. It's all I've ever known," Miller said. "Doesn't everyone's mom do this?"
Miller said she's also enjoyed watching the parade grow.
"I think this is the biggest one we've had," Miller said. "Every year it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger, and I love that."
Her favorite part, however, is seeing how much the kids enjoy it each year.
"I love seeing all of the kids from the neighborhood being friends with each other," Miller said.
Ellen Bero, treasurer for the Woodhurst Community Association, handed out red, white and blue Bomb Pops to folks trickling back from the parade. She's been involved with the parade since 2009.
Bero said she likes celebrating the United States with her neighbors every year. This year, she enjoyed seeing the variety of people in attendance.
"I think what's really nice is the disparity in ages that are able to get together – the little kids can see older people, older people can see little kids," Bero said. "Everyone is happy."
A trio of sisters – Nancy Gouloff-Grabner, Vicky Gouloff and Jeanni Gouloff-Musgrave – agreed with Bero, saying they enjoyed the how inclusive the parade is.
"The littles decorate their bikes," Gouloff-Grabner said. "The old people decorate their walkers."
It's a tradition that Gouloff-Grabner said she looks forward to each year.
"It's not a big deal," she said, "but it's a big deal around here."