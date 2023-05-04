Woods Road closed Monday during sewer installation The Journal Gazette May 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Woods Road between Hand and Lima roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday during storm-sewer installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto Group, dies at 61 Allen County primary election results Henry, Didier nominated in Fort Wayne mayor's race Former Bishop Luers teacher accused of sexual relationships with 3 students Recent divorce filings in Allen County Stocks Market Data by TradingView