Work break stroll with pooches Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wes Blosser and his sister Lisa Borgmann walk their dogs Lacey and Beau during a break from work Tuesday afternoon at Foster Park. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Work break stroll with pooches Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular School leaders rule Allen County's top 25 public salaries University of Saint Francis president announces resignation Court backs teacher firing over transgender students' names Teen pleads guilty to murder in October shooting Recent divorce filings in Allen County Stocks Market Data by TradingView