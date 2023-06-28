Work continues on Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge Jun 28, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Workers from R.L. McCoy Inc. work Tuesday afternoon on newly added pieces of the downtown bridge that carries Spy Run Avenue over the St. Marys River. The renovated structure has been renamed the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Work continues on Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Best bargain burgers in Fort Wayne area Memorial Coliseum is immersed in Van Gogh's work with new exhibit Wrongful death lawsuit filed against county officials, jail officers, health contractor Fort Wayne City Council votes to limit terms of its appointees New laws to take effect July 1 Stocks Market Data by TradingView