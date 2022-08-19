Work continues on Veterans Memorial Bridge

A worker is hooked into a safety harness as he stands Thursday near the edge of the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Formerly the Gov. Samuel Bigger Memorial Bridge, the span over the St. Marys River on Spy Run Avenue is undergoing an overhaul that will include new overhead arches with white LED lighting to underscore the bridge’s function as a gateway structure.

 Corey McMaken | The Journal Gazette

