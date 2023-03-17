Work on a trail connecting North Metea County Park to Leo and Grabill should begin this year.
The Allen County commissioners approved today the final contract with consulting firm Sturtz Public Management, owned by Kristi Sturtz, for planning and coordination on final work for the Indiana Stellar Community Projects program. The contract was for $8,000, and it will be split between the county and NewAllen Alliance, a consortium of smaller municipalities in Allen County, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff.
Sturtz will work on three complementary projects to the Stellar Community program, which are the Cedar Creek Parks Trail and the completion of parks in Hoagland and Harland, Cloud said.
The bidding for the trail from North Metea through Leo, about 1.7 miles, is expected to be completed in June. The 1.25 miles of trail to Grabill will likely be completed this year after some right-of-way purchases are finished, he said.
The trail is expected to eventually from Grabill up to the Hurshtown Reservoir from the Grabill area. Cloud said no date is set for that work.
County officials have discussed a final phase of the trail, which would go west from Metea and connect into the county’s trail system.