Work on display Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 A crew from NIPSCO does maintenance work Monday near the “River Otter” mural by Arlin Graff on South Harrison Street downtown. Corey McMaken | The Journal Gazette Sparks fly at Berry Street and Maiden Lane on Monday during construction on The Ashberry, the future home of the corporate headquarters of STAR Financial Bank. Corey McMaken | The Journal Gazette A worker makes a mark as construction continues Monday on The Riverfront at Promenade Park development. Corey McMaken | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Work on display Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 1 dead after Fort Wayne school crash Safety concerns prompt Northwest Allen County Schools to reject trail offer Moped crash sends juvenile to hospital Fort Wayne City Council president considers run for mayor County looking at other jail sites, gets judicial approval to proceed Stocks Market Data by TradingView