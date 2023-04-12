Construction on the first phase of the Franke Park Renaissance will begin in May and will include a new entrance from Goshen Road.
The first phase will cost nearly $23 million to build and will be followed by six phases over many years, said Alec Johnson, deputy director of planning and development for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.
The City Council finalized financial help Tuesday by approving $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars for the first phase of the project. That funding was an amendment to the contract with construction manager Michael Kinder & Sons of Fort Wayne.
The first phase of the project will take about 18 to 20 months to complete, so it will likely be done by the end of 2024, Johnson said.
The new entrance will be on the southwest corner of the park. Other improvements in that area will be a bridge over Spy Run Creek and a reconfiguration of the mountain bike trail.
The mountain bike trail will go under the bridge, and automobile traffic will go over the bridge, said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel.
Eventually, a new grand pavilion will be built in the southwest corner of the park. It will be able to accomodate 400 people, which will make it the largest pavilion in the city parks system, he said.
The parks department wants to bring traffic in from the neighborhoods and tie trails into paths in the city so people can walk, jog and bike into the park, McDaniel said. It will also alleviate congestion at the Franke Park Drive entrance, he said.
Johnson said traffic in the area gets congested when events happen at the same time at the park, the Foellinger Theatre and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Vehicle back-ups also form in the line during the park’s Fantasy of Lights, and the new entrance could help alleviate that, he said.
The first phase of work in the Foellinger Theatre area will include parking lot improvements, a playground and a picnic area.
Most of the phases include enhancements to the pedestrian and bike trails throughout the park.
The parks department has been working on the renaissance plan for two years, McDaniel said. The improvements, which include the zoo and Shoaff Lake, could take more than 15 years. Johnson said the cost estimates for the entire project are $80 million to $100 million.
“That’ll happen over many, many years,” he said.
The City Council previously approved $5 million for the first phase from American Rescue Plan Act funds, which must be spent by the end of 2026. Johnson said federal funding likely won’t be available again.
Other funding for the first phase includes $3 million in private donations, a $10 million bond issue, money from the park department’s capital budget and a series of grants, Johnson said.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, praised the department for relying minimally on city taxpayers’ money for the project.
Johnson said the other phases will improve circulation around the park with roads improvements and installments for traffic and routes for bikes and pedestrians.
Planned improvements in the second phase include removal of the existing pavilion on the southwest side, more parking in that area, a new zoo parking lot, a new Sherman Boulevard entry, a constructed wetland and an extension of the park boulevard to a north entry.
Future phases would include Shoaff Lake improvements, such as erosion control and dredging, a bike park, day camp facilities, frog pond enhancements and a picnic area adjacent to Spy Run Creek.
The park will also be more accessible to people with disabilities.