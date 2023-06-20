Fort Wayne/Allen County
South County Line Road over Saint Mary's River between Winchester Road and U.S. 27 will be closed Thursday, according to the Allen County Highway Department.
A bridge deck replacement crew is working in the area and should finish Nov. 19.
For more information, call 260-449-7369.
Area
State to host COVID-19 clinics in Auburn
The Indiana State Department of Health will host COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in Auburn today and Thursday.
The clinics at Middaugh Hall, 708 S. Union St., will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This clinic, which allows walk-ins, has bivalent Pfizer vaccine for ages 5+, bivalent Moderna vaccine for ages 12+, and the flu vaccine for ages 3 to 64.
Ohio
Blood drive planned in Williams County
The Red Cross and Cedar Fair invite the public to donate at select blood drives. The goal is to ensure blood and platelets are available for individuals in need of lifesaving transfusions.
As a thank you, donors will receive one free Cedar theme park ticket that can be used at participating parks. A drive is scheduled from Noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Hilltop High School, 1401 W. Jackson St., West Unity, Ohio
— The Journal Gazette