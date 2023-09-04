Empty hot dog packages piled up near Guy Jackson about noon Monday as he repeatedly sliced open the plastic wrappers and emptied the bun-size franks into aluminum pans so they could be grilled for the annual Labor Day picnic at Headwaters Park.
"I probably went through almost 30 of the cases so far," Jackson said, referring to the cardboard boxes that each contained a dozen 12-ounce hot dog packages. "I start losing track."
Organizers of the free, four-hour event prepared food for about 5,500 to 6,000 attendees, said Darryl Esterline, picnic chairman and business representative for Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Workers Local 20.
About everyone was welcome. Flyers promoting the picnic extended the invitation to union members and their families, all workers, unemployed workers and friends of working.
"It's our gift back to the community," Esterline said, adding the effort involved 25 to 30 labor organizations.
Those helping with the event shared that attitude. Volunteers kept the beverage table stocked with soft drinks and bottled waters, placed grilled hot dogs in buns and scooped chili from a steaming vat, among other roles.
"Some things I like to volunteer for," said Jackson, a member of United Auto Workers Local 2209. "This is one of them."
Marinique Sawyers, also of Local 2209, agreed.
"Why not give back?" she asked while putting on a pair of gloves to help with food. She was game for whatever task needed to be done.
"Wherever they need me," Sawyers said.
Music by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association rose above the din, as did a person calling bingo numbers.
Outside the pavilion, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1393 offered children the opportunity to experience a lineman's job. With help from Tyler Gardiner and Dustin Yancey, the youngsters strapped into a harness and stepped onto a platform attached to a replica utility pole. Gardiner handed them a tool and guided them through motions that replicated the act of turning on power to a house.
Gardiner said he enjoyed sharing his trade with children. Most people who join the field know someone in it, he said, describing first-generation linemen as rare.
Nearby, children jumped in bounce houses, competed in cornhole and played with bubbles. Adessa Ray stood in that quieter area with her two stroller-bound nephews. Her family's reason for attending the picnic was simple.
"Just to have fun with the community," she said.