Working on The Pearl

A construction worker makes adjustments on a piece of equipment while working Monday on The Pearl at Pearl Street and Maiden Lane. The Pearl is a $50 million project being developed by Chuck Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound.

 Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette

Working on The Pearl

mdurbin@jg.net

Webmaster / Assistant Systems Manager

Mike Durbin has been a Webmaster and Assistant Systems Manager with The Journal Gazette since 2006. He is also a contributing photographer.