World Baseball Academy plans to add two more fields and more parking to its campus after getting approval Monday from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
Commission members approved the primary development plan for the sports facility’s expansion at 1701 Freeman St., which includes two softball fields, more lighting and additional parking. World Baseball Academy currently has four fields.
The members also approved a do-pass recommendation for a rezoning request for four of the property’s 26 acres, which primarily affects the parking lot. The request will go before Fort Wayne City Council for final approval.
Several Wildwood Park residents opposed the project at last week’s public hearing. Some residents said they were concerned about adding more lighting when some of their homes are already affected by light pollution. Residents also shared concerns about additional noise and storm drainage issues.
Commission member Rachel Tobin-Smith asked fellow members Monday what discussion led to the commission’s site committee’s do-pass recommendation. Member Ryan Neumeister said the new lighting will not worsen conditions for the Wildwood Park residents.
Bob Eherenman, the commission’s attorney, said additional baseball fields and lights are allowed under the current plan and zoning. The choice that commission members faced was whether to approve waivers to allow taller light poles, higher fences and less landscape buffering for the parking lot than the county comprehensive plan requires.
Member Karen Richards asked about other possibilities for the lighting, including poles shorter than the proposed 60 to 70 feet.
City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said shorter poles would require the light to project outward to cover the field. Taller poles allow lights to be pointed straight down, which helps with light pollution, he added.
Tobin-Smith said she remained concerned about the additional light creating issues for nearby residents.
“I lived there, and I can tell you what it’s like,” she said.
Neumeister said denying the requests would leave residents with the same issues they have now.
At the end of the discussion, Richards said she recognized that the members couldn’t find any solutions within their scope to fix the residents’ issues.
“All right, I get it,” Richards said. “I don’t like it, but I get it.”
Tobin-Smith sided with the residents and was the sole vote of opposition against the facility’s plan and rezoning request.
Members Paul Sauerteig and City Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, were absent.