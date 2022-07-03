When Fort Wayne resident Kyle Bush stepped down from the World War II-era fighter plane he’d just ridden in, he had one word to describe the experience.
“Unbelievable,” he said as he and his father Ken walked away from the P-51 Mustang, a fighter plane first manufactured in 1942.
The pair had come to the Fort Wayne International Airport’s Aero Center on Saturday afternoon for the Airpower History Tour, hosted by the Commemorative Air Force. The tour will be in Fort Wayne through Monday.
“It’s an extremely old aircraft, but he was pulling jet fighter maneuvers,” Bush said.
The event is a combination of two of Bush’s major interests – aviation and World War II history. He’s gotten more into aviation recently and is considering working toward a pilot’s license.
Ultimately, he decided to pay the $2,300 fee for a 30-minute ride, considering it more of a charitable expense than a luxury joyride.
Some of the maneuvers the pilot demonstrated would have been used during dogfights during the war, including barrel rolls, 90-degree turns and a simulated strafe run, which would have been used against ground targets.
Not only physically amazing, Bush said, it was amazing to experience those maneuvers inside an 80-year-old aircraft. It might have even helped push him further toward becoming a pilot himself.
“It’s always been on my mind, and now it feels like the right time to commit and maybe get that license,” he said.
The entry fees, visitor donations and ride fees are what help the Texas-based Commemorative Air Force continue its preservation mission, Tour Leader Todd Erskine said. The organization relies almost entirely on volunteer efforts, aside from a pair of paid mechanics who keep the aircraft in working order. The bombers are more than 75 years old, he said.
“They are maintenance-intensive. We have a flight engineer on each plane that focuses on that and does the servicing,” Erskine said. “It also requires a lot of maintenance during the winter months to do inspections and overhaul, things like that, so they can be able to come out on tour during the summer.”
It’s becoming more expensive for that maintenance, Erskine said, adding that the current price of fuel has also been burdensome.
“The public coming out and supporting us, whether it be by gate donations or taking ride flights, that’s what keeps these things going,” he said.
According to its website, the Commemorative Air Force began in 1957 when a group of former military pilots bought a P-15 Mustang. The group gradually added more planes to its collection and has since striven to preserve an example of each airplane used to fight in World War II.
The organization currently has a fleet of 181, Erskine said.
Three planes were on display Saturday afternoon: The B-24 bomber Diamond Lil; a T-6 Texan fighter; and the P-51 Mustang. The group also has the B-29 bomber FiFi.
Hartford City residents Pam and Doug Fox stood near Diamond Lil, excitedly discussing the aircraft. The couple are longtime supporters of the Commemorative Air Force but hadn’t been to an event in years.
Pam Fox said her father served as part of the Army Air Corps in WWII, so contributing to an organization dedicated to keeping “these beautiful things flying” is a way to honor his memory and service. She also does it because she’s fascinated by airplanes.
“Especially now, with the divisiveness in our country, we need to keep the memory alive of when we were united and we stood behind what we needed to do,” she said. “I think it’s important to remember (the war) took place, and it was necessary and we needed to do it to save our way of life.”
Erskine’s grandfather also served during WWII as an airplane mechanic for the U.S. Marine Corps.
He hopes those who come to visit the old planes leave with some perspective on history.