Three women were sent to a hospital – one with life-threatening injuries – after a van and an SUV crashed head-on near Bishop Luers High School on the city’s south side.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the scene near Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued Sunday.
Preliminary information indicated the woman driving the SUV was traveling northbound on Lafayette, a one-way street going the other direction, officials said.
The SUV then crashed head-on into a van occupied by two women, pinning the driver of the SUV and passenger of the van, the release said.
First responders provided aid until medics took the women to a hospital. The driver and passenger of the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, officials said.
Police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office continue to investigate the crash.