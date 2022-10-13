The YLNI Farmers Market will have a new winter market home beginning Nov. 5.
YLNI will move its market to The Olde East End Building at 1501 E. Berry St., just west of Anthony Boulevard. Formerly home to Picker’s Dream, The Olde East End Building is also known as the Wayne Candy Factory.
Originally named Heit-Miller-Lau Co., the confectionery manufacturer began selling candies to drug stores and local mom and pop shops in 1902. It wasn’t until 1930 that a new owner changed the name to Wayne Candies. Shortly after, the Bun round candy bar was born.
“We just love getting into historic buildings that have a rich history. We loved Aunt Millie’s and hearing all the stories from customers about when they worked there. This will be no different; we’ll even have some memorabilia from the candy factory for customers to reminisce about,” market manager Ashley Wagner said in a statement.
She thanked the building's owner, Brian Schaper, for making the move possible.
The market will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday beginning Nov. 5 and go through April 29. Street parking will be available and a shuttle will be provided by Brewhound Bus that will run between select Indiana Tech parking lots and the market. Maps and additional information will soon be available on the market’s social media.
The YLNI Farmers Market is a producer-only market. That means vendors personally make or grow the products they sell. Every vendor is local, coming from Allen or surrounding counties, a news release said.
The market is run by a small staff and volunteers who are passionate about engaging our community and supporting YLNI’s mission by creating an environment for community, professional and social engagement, the release said.