The YLNI Farmers Market will have a new winter home beginning in November.
The market, operated by Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana, had been operating out of the former Aunt Millie's/Perfection bakery on Pearl Street since it first opened two years ago.
The new winter market is reported to be moving into a building on Berry Street, but Ashley Wagner, YLNI Farmers Market manager, declined Friday to confirm the location.
Wagner did say that the winter market would be moving and won't be in the former bakery. YLNI is expected to announce its plans next week, Wagner said.
"When we went into there, we knew it wouldn't be long," Wagner said, adding that Chuck Surack, who purchased the eight-acre complex in 2018, had plans for the building.
Currently a section of Pearl Street where the building is located is closed and there is construction outside the building for a new $50 million, seven-story mixed-use building to be named The Pearl. The Pearl is financed by Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound, and his wife, Lisa, through Surack Enterprises.
The building has been housing a lot of construction equipment, and "Pearl Street is just a mess," Wagner said. "It would be a catastrophe," she added, to try and have the winter market in that location.
The winter market is expected to open in its new location Nov. 6, Wagner said.
The summer market along Barr Street has been extended through Oct. 29 until the move can be made.