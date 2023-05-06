Camila Terrazas didn’t know what to make of her first time sitting on a horse Saturday, staring unsure at the saddle, the horse and the pony next to her.
It was the first time both Camila, 10 months old, and Hooley Horse Encounters have been at the YLNI Farmers Summer Market. The market started its outdoor season Saturday with plenty of shopping options.
Market manager Ashley Wagner said about 130 vendors lined Barr and Berry streets. That didn’t include the food and alcohol vendors in the Brunch and Bar area at the southeast corner of Wayne and Berry streets, she added.
Hooley Horse Encounters offered rides at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for 40 years, but the zoo didn’t renew its contract, said Sarah Hooley, who co-owns the business with husband Cory Hooley. Business was good Saturday, she said, because come people came looking for their favorite horses to ride.
Camila didn’t ride a horse, but mom Jasmine Ruballos held her up her while Aunt Katie Ruballos snapped photos. Katie Ruballos visited the market regularly last year, but Jasmine Ruballos, experienced it for the first time.
“I like that there’s a whole bunch of local booths that you wouldn’t know of,” Jasmine Ruballos said.
Wagner estimated 6,000 people came Saturday, which is average for May. In the summer, 10,000 to 12,000 people will attend, and vendors will increase to 150 to 170, she said.
Booths included jewelry, soap, mead and cider makers. Local artists and artisans also were there. Some farmers leased booths, but Wagner said fresh produce won't arrive until mid-June.
Mostly the farmers sell meat, dairy, honey and chicken eggs before their vegetables are ready to harvest, she said. Some sold early crops of radishes and leafy greens, such as lettuce and spinach.
Eve and Josh Cockram of Huntertown, owners of the Josh’s Jungle booth, offered kohlrabi, ramps and romaine lettuce for sale.
“There’s not much this time of year,” Eve Cockram said, adding that plants available now was either started indoors or does well in cold weather.
The Cockrams also sold canned jams and spicy green beans. But the fresh-grown items were popular.
“We had a large pile of rhubarb here, and now it’s almost gone,” she said.
Andrea Glass of Fort Wayne said local produce is her favorite find.
"You know it’s fresh, good for you and much better than what you get at the store,” she said.
She and daughter Daisy Glass, 11, bought some seedling plants. Daisy bought some freeze-dried candy and liked the booths with earrings and those with plants and 3D-printed items. Maybe best of all was the live music.
“I love it outdoors. It’s bigger and more stuff is out here,” she said, comparing the outdoor location to the market's indoor venue at 1501 E. Berry St., the Old East End building where a chocolate company once made Bun candy.
Cassie Kline of Chickaletta Farm and Coop in Convoy, Ohio, said she works only the summer markets because the chickens don’t start laying eggs until March or April. She’ll also sell extra produce come summer.
Kline started selling at the YLNI summer market last year because of its reputation. Saturday’s opening was an event, she said.
“It’s kind of a milestone that says we’ve entered the spring season,” she added.
Ross Brown of Wood Farms Premium Meats of Fort Wayne said about 75% of his transactions Saturday were repeat customers. Being outside introduces more people to the business, which raises and butchers hogs and cattle.
“It’s nice and warm out here, not cloudy or rainy,” he said. “You get a lot more people down here when it’s outside.”
Brian Therkildsen and Trisha Tran, owners of Brooklyn Pints Microcreamery, said in their two years in the YLNI market, they’ve seen the warmer weather increase buyers. Sales of their artisan ice cream increased in summer, but they saw a huge influx Saturday, he said.
Tran said participating in the farmers market is also a sales strategy. People who stop by the Brooklyn Pints booth learn about their shop at 725 Union St. and seek it out afterward.