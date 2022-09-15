The AEP Foundation on Thursday awarded a $250,000 three-year grant to support the YMCA before- and after-school enrichment programs and summer day camps.
The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne said the grant, recommended by Indiana Michigan Power, will enrich the lives of more than 1,300 students returning to school through before- and after-school programs that include STEM education and character development.
The program provides education in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, as well as reading and other academics.
The enrichment programs also offer nature exploration, the arts, health and wellness, character development, physical activities and more, according to a news release. In addition, healthy snacks or meals are provided daily.
Through the programs, the YMCA staff helps youth develop values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors and provide a solid foundation for success in school and life.
The AEP Foundation grant is providing financial assistance to make the Y available for all students throughout Allen County to participate in after-school programs and summer day camps.
“We believe in the importance of strong families. Quality childcare in summer day camp and after-school programs is one way we can support parents and students to reach their full potential,” said Marty Pastura, interim president and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.
“We are grateful to the AEP Foundation, whose support makes YMCA childcare programs accessible to all families by removing financial barriers,” he added.
Dave Lucas, I&M vice president for regulatory and finance and a member of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne board of directors, commented on the grant, which was presented Thursday at Holland Elementary School.
“The AEP Foundation and I&M are pleased to provide support that enables more youth to have a safe, enriching experience after the school day concludes and during the summer,” he said in a statement.