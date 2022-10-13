Yoder Road closure extended The Journal Gazette Oct 13, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The closure of Yoder Road between Smith and Coverdale roads for crossover-pipe replacement has been extended until 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Mayor Tom Henry arrested on OWI charge; court hearing today Mayor Tom Henry pleads guilty to OWI Old Library building in New Haven gets some love 16-year-old to be tried as adult, accused of Sunday shooting Allen County Election Board looking into arrest of software CEO Stocks Market Data by TradingView