A Yoder woman could spend two years behind bars in a January crash that killed her husband.
Kaycee Reed, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Allen Superior Court to reckless homicide. If a judge accepts a plea agreement with prosecutors, a charge of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated will be dismissed when she is sentenced Oct. 28.
The plea deal calls for Reed to receive a six-year sentence, with three years suspended. Two years would be served in prison and one year would be served at Allen County Community Corrections Residential Services which would include GPS monitoring.
Reed was the driver of a car that left the road, struck a pole and rolled over in the 5700 block of Lower Huntington Road, west of Anoka Drive, Jan. 8. Her husband, Corbin J. Reed, 28, was a passenger in the vehicle. He died at a hospital.
A blood sample taken at Lutheran Hospital a few hours after the crash showed Kaycee Reed's blood-alcohol content was 0.11%, according to a probable cause affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08%.
Kaycee Reed, who was pinned in the crash, was unable to perform a standardized field sobriety test because she was bedridden, court records said.