A Yoder woman received a six-year sentence Friday after her September guilty plea to reckless homicide for a crash that killed her husband.
Kaycee Reed, 29, was ordered to serve the first two years of her sentence in prison, the third year on work release with an ankle bracelet, the fourth year on home detention and the last two years on probation.
The prosecution dropped a felony charge of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated as part of the plea agreement. She faced two to 12 years on that charge.
She will also be required to have substance abuse counseling, and there’s a no-contact order forbidding her to contact her late husband’s father.
The crash happened Jan. 8 as Reed was driving a car that left the road, struck a pole and rolled over in the 5700 block of Lower Huntington Road, west of Anoka Drive.
Her husband, Corbin J. Reed, 28, was a passenger, and both were taken to the hospital. He died at the hospital.
Her blood alcohol content was 0.11% when medical workers drew a sample at Lutheran Hospital a few hours after the crash, a probable cause affidavit said. The legal limit is 0.08%.
She was unable to give a standardized field sobriety test at the scene because she was pinned in the crash, then later bedridden, according to court records.