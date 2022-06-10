Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young cast the situation at the nation’s border with Mexico as “a crisis” that is leading to Hoosier deaths.
He made the remarks Friday during a campaign stop in Fort Wayne. During a news conference, Young announced he received an endorsement from the National Border Control Council.
Brandon Judd, the council’s president, accompanied Young to Fort Wayne. Judd said it is the first time the organization has endorsed an Indiana candidate. The group is akin to a labor union because it does not include border patrol management, he said, but represents 18,000 agents and support staff.
Judd told The Journal Gazette the decision to endorse does not require any organizational vote, and he made the endorsement decision himself. Judd said endorsements from his organization are rare, although sought frequently by candidates.
During the news conference at Allen County Republican Headquarters on Main Street, Judd said what happens at the border doesn’t stay at the border but spreads throughout the United States.
“We have to get the border under control,” he said, and “Sen. Young is working on that.”
Judd alleged groups of women and children were being used by the drug cartels to tie up border patrol agents in one area so people could cross illegally where gaps in border protection exist.
Young said he became aware of issues when he worked at the border while in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1990s. Smuggled drugs, including the extremely potent opioid fentanyl, make their way to the Fort Wayne area, he said.
“Lives here have been destroyed by the opioid epidemic,” Young said, adding that’s a function of “what’s coming across the border from Mexico.”
Young and Judd also pointed to human trafficking, the spread of COVID-19 and the potential for national security issues as reasons border issues should be of concern to Hoosiers.
Young said funding and construction of the border wall and the policy known as Remain in Mexico under former President Donald Trump should continue. The policy required asylum seekers to remain in Mexico until their cases were processed.
Young also called for extension of Title 42, which had kept migrants out of the country to stem spread of the coronavirus.
“We have to register our opinions at the ballot box,” Young said.