Zachary Harl, principal at South Side High School, presents student Erika Flores with a scholarship to jump-start her cake business on Wednesday afternoon. South Side students received scholarships made possible through a partnership with Kathy Carrier and Bill Blass Legacy Inc. as well as Believe in a Dream, a local nonprofit that supports student entrepreneurship, leadership and arts experiences. Scholarship winners were challenged to submit their business plans into a contest after learning about fashion designer Bill Blass, a 1940 South Side graduate and one of the city’s most successful entrepreneurs.