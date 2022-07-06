A young girl was arrested Wednesday on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another girl.
Fort Wayne police were called at 11 a.m. to 512 Picadilly Circle, near South Hanna and Lafayette streets, because of an unknown problem, and found a juvenile girl in the backyard with life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to a hospital and determined to be in critical condition with a gunshot wound, police said.
The police department’s homicide team began investigating and arrested another juvenile girl at a separate location. She is charged with attempted murder. The girls’ ages weren’t provided by police.
FWPD’s crime scene units and vice and narcotics officers, the Department of Child Services and Allen County prosecutor’s office assisted in the investigation.