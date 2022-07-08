Cameron Blake Hallett, 24, was sentenced Friday to 80 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a 15-year-old boy.
Hallett’s sentence was a combination of 60 years for the murder of Eric Ray McDonnell Jr. and 20 years for a sentence enhancement for using a gun in the crime.
Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull provided no probation time in the sentence.
The murder happened Feb. 19, 2020, in the alley behind the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue. Hallett was caught on video ambushing McDonnell with another male, and jurors saw the video during the April trial.
The video showed Hallett hit McDonnell in the back of the head with a bag before a gun discharge came from the bag. Police later found two cartridges from the gun in the alley, according to court documents.
McDonnell had been lured to the alley to sell a vape cartridge of THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana. Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said during the trial that the deal was set up online.
Before McDonnell was taken to the hospital where he died, he told a friend that Hallett was the one who shot him.