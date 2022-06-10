Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young cast the situation at the nation’s border with Mexico as a crisis that is leading to thousands of deaths of Hoosiers.
He made the remarks Thursday morning during a news conference in Fort Wayne announcing he had been endorsed by the National Border Control Council.
Brandson Judd, council president, said it was the first time the organization endorsed any Indiana candidate. He said the group is akin to a labor union because it does not include border patrol management but represents 18,000 agents and support staff.
However, Judd told The Journal Gazette the decision to endorse does not require any organizational vote, and he made the endorsement decision himself. He said endorsements are rare, although sought frequently by candidates.
Young, who said he worked at the border while in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1990s, said things that happen at the border don’t stay at the border.
He cited the smuggling of drugs as an example, saying they make their way to the Fort Wayne area.
“Lives here have been destroyed by the opioid epidemic,” he said, adding that’s “a function of what’s coming across the border from Mexico.”