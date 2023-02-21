Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana is recruiting young entrepreneurs for a one-day sales event in July.
The JA Young Entrepreneur Marketplace will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15 at the Young Leaders of Northern Indiana Farmers Market, 302 E. Berry St.
Young business owners up to 21 years old, including college students, will be able to sell their products, in person, to the public. This one-day outdoor event is open to youth with an existing or new business, an opportunity to promote good to more than 5,000 visitors.
Young entrepreneurs can sell beaded jewelry, greeting cards, bath products, home-baked goodies, artwork, clothing, and more. Registered entrepreneurs will be provided a table, chairs, and tent space.
Early Bird registration is $20 when using the promo code EARLYBIRD. After June 15, the registration fee is $30. For registration, go to https://northernindiana.ja.org/events/ja-young-entrepreneur-marketplace.
For more information, call 484-2543.