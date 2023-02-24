Standing in front of an A-10 aircraft Friday morning, Sen. Todd Young talked about his commitment to supporting the the 122nd Fighter Wing.
The Fort Wayne Air National Guard base, home of of the 122nd, has been home to A-10 fighter jets for the past decade. But thanks to the efforts of lawmakers – including Young, R-Indiana, and Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd – those A-10C Thunderbolt IIs will soon be replaced with F-16s.
The A-10 “remains to this day an excellent and capable aircraft,” Young said. “But we Americans don’t just want excellent and capable aircraft. We want the best-in-class aircraft that can carry out our missions.”
The visit was part of Young’s Jobs, Innovation and Security Tour. He also visited other sites around Indiana this week, including Samtec in New Albany, INCOG BioPharma in Fishers and AM General in South Bend.
In addition to the upcoming jet replacement, Young touted the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill he helped pass last year that provides $52 billion in funding for the U.S. semiconductor industry.
“We’re starting to see some major investments in the state of Indiana so that Hoosiers can land good jobs,” he said.
Colonel Joshua Waggoner, commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, said the unit previously flew F-16s from the early 1990s until a little more than 10 years ago, when they switched to A-10s. According to Young, top military brass soon decided the F-16s were better suited to modern missions and decided to retire the A-10s.
“After 10-plus years in the A-10, we’re ready to return to more capable F-16s to accept and dominate the challenges that are present at this time,” Waggoner said.
Young and Banks, whose district includes the 122nd Fighter Wing, have advocated for years for a swift transition to the F-16s. Banks, who did not return a request for comment, said last year he’s proud to have pushed for the change.
“Nothing I’ve ever accomplished has been more important than the language that we got into the NDAA,” Banks said last June of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense spending bill. Passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 23, 2022, the bill gave official approval to convert the unit to F-16 Fighting Falcons.
The Fort Wayne base will begin to receive F-16s as early as October. Waggoner said the transition to replacing all current aircraft with new jets will take more than 15 months, but that the wing will eventually get back to flying at the same rate as today.
Waggoner also said there will be extensive construction on the base over the next three to five years, although he’s not yet sure what the results will look like.
Despite the coming changes, Young said the 122nd Fighter Wing isn’t resting on its laurels.
“They’re already looking to a further generation of aircraft that might one day be here, whether it’s the F-35 or the F-15,” he said. “There are a number of great possibilities.”