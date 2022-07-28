Principal Kara Miller crouched beside incoming kindergartner Javier Guzman in an Indian Village Elementary School classroom this morning and asked him about the story of Rapunzel.
At the same table, Denis Chajon worked on building a ladder for a figurine of the fairy tale character atop a tower.
The activity was among the last the students will complete as part of Kindergarten Countdown, a United Way of Allen County program that prepares soon-to-be kindergartners for school in August. It is offered in partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools.
Now in its ninth year, the four-week program ends Friday.
Hayley Sauer, FWCS' director of elementary education, said the district would love for every incoming kindergartner to get the jumpstart the program provides.
"FWCS teachers and instructional assistants support students through academic and social emotional lessons that help to build confidence in our students prior to the school year," Sauer said. "Readiness for kindergarten helps set them up for success. United Way makes this possible by providing materials, supplies, transportation, curriculum and guest speakers to our classrooms."