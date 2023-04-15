Edward Sun learned a startling statistic about his Canterbury High School classmates that has stuck with him since freshman year: about 10 of the approximately 300 students had seriously considered suicide.
“It was really shocking to see mental health was hitting right here at my home,” said Sun, now a senior who is working with other teens to provide a free mental health conference to high school students next week.
The interactive event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the Indiana Tech campus. It is coordinated by the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council and produced by RemedyLIVE. The registration deadline was Friday.
Plans include polling throughout the conference and a mix of videos and guest speakers, including mental health advocate Christiana Danielle Hicks. She is a Snider High School and Huntington University graduate who advanced to the top 10 on season 14 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
“We’ve created the mental health conference to be a series of very short TED Talk-like talks,” Clinton Faupel of RemedyLIVE said, noting the format was designed to keep students engaged.
Based in Fort Wayne, RemedyLIVE has presented its Get Schooled Tour at middle and high schools since 2016 to lower the stigma regarding mental health. It served more than 50,000 students statewide last year with 112 events, according to its website.
Although students are open about discussing mental health, they aren’t as transparent about their experiences, Faupel said.
“The stigma is still really high around vulnerability,” he said.
Youth council members, including Vishnu Vijayachandran of Homestead High School and Kenny Wang of Canterbury, said the conference should help students realize they aren’t alone in their struggles.
“We want a student in the back row to see what they thought was their problem is something others share as well,” Faupel said.
An annual report by Mental Health America, a national nonprofit that promotes mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, underscores the need for mental health programming. It collected data including the prevalence of major depressive episodes among children ages 12 to 17. The report defined such incidents as lasting at least two weeks, during which someone experiences a depressed mood or loss of interest or pleasure in daily activities and exhibits most depression symptoms.
Nationwide, about 4 million children ages 12 to 17 – or about 16% of that demographic – reported experiencing at least one major depressive episode in the past year. In Indiana, the condition affected 83,000 young Hoosiers, or 15% of that population, the nonprofit’s 2023 State of Mental Health in America found.
The coronavirus pandemic didn’t help, the report noted. Nearly 70% of students nationwide reported schoolwork was more difficult, 55% experienced emotional abuse at home, 11% experienced physical abuse and 24% lacked food – hardships that can negatively affect mental health, the report said. The study cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey.
About 60% of youth with major depression didn’t receive any mental health treatment, the report found, noting that equals about 2.3 million people nationwide. In Indiana, the report said, the prevalence of untreated youth with depression totaled 56%, or almost 40,000 teens.
Sun, a three-year member of the local youth council, said his desire to address the mental health was fueled by RemedyLIVE’s polling that revealed his Canterbury classmates’ suicidal thoughts.
The youth council – a group of more than a dozen area high schoolers who assist city government on youth-centered issues – organized its first mental health event last year.
Relying solely on school counselors to address teens’ mental health needs is unrealistic because they serve many students, including those focused on college admissions, Wang and other youth council members said.
Fort Wayne Community Schools supports teens wanting to attend, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. She noted students frequently ask for additional mental health services in school and in the community.
“Mental health issues have been a key concern of students, particularly post-pandemic,” Stockman said by email. “We encourage students to participate in this conference as a way to learn more about their own mental health, erase stigmas attached to mental health and learn about resources that could be useful for themselves and their peers. Students perform better academically when they can maintain their well-being.”
Mayor Tom Henry commended the youth council and sponsors – including Indiana Tech, Bowen Health Clinic, Maple Heights Behavioral Health and Lutheran Health Network – for bringing awareness to the topic.
“It’s critical that we address mental health needs and concerns in our community,” Henry said in a statement. “Providing resources and direction can have a lasting and meaningful impact. Our goal is to make a positive difference and be there for individuals and families in need of help and care.”
Organizers understand the one-day event won’t fix every problem, but they want teens to prioritize their mental health, said Sun, youth council co-president. He said attendees will get information about dozens of resources.
“Just try one,” Sun said. “We want these students to take the first step.”